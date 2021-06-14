New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $123.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

