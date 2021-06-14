New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,500 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Insulet worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insulet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $282.45 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $175.35 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,172.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

