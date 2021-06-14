New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,950 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $171.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

