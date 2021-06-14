New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,346,797 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346,797 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $173.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.