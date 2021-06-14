New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

