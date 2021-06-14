Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $390,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

