NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 48,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,766 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.11.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.