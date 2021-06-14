NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 163,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $206.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

