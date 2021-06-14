Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 465 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of FRT opened at $123.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $123.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.