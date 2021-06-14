Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $349,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR opened at $32.15 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

