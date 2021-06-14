Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $722,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OGE Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.45 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

