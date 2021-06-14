Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,935 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,538,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 47.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock worth $9,509,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.