Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Colony Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Colony Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

