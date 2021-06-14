Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

