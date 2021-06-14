Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.