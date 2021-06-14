Nixon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 152,931 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 4.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 402,292 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 117,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 207,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,967,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

