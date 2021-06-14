Nixon Capital LLC Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises about 2.8% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $2,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,731. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

