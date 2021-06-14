Node Runners (NDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,246.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for $29.57 or 0.00073698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $691,366.90 and $1,246.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00794444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.31 or 0.08044667 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

