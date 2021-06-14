Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Tops $517,718.26

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Noir has a total market cap of $517,718.26 and $1,046.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00221980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033002 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.96 or 0.04040188 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,509,158 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

