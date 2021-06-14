Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.58 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.48.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

