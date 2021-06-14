Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $525,217.00

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $525,217.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00008630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.40 or 0.01040117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.36 or 0.99587796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

