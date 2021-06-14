Norinchukin Bank The Invests $1.52 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.31 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

