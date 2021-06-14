Norinchukin Bank The Sells 30 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $459.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

