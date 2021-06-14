North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.79. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.