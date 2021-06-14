North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

