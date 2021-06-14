Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.69 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

