Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,311,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.