Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

