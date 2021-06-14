Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.57.

Shares of OTLY opened at 28.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 19.99 and a 12 month high of 28.73.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

