Ocean Arete Ltd. Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 245,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000. RLX Technology makes up 2.4% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $134,924,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $17,513,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. Himension Fund purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $16,913,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $7,726,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.35. 62,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,791. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

