Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,056 shares of company stock worth $9,167,376. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

