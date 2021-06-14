Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Oddz has a market cap of $6.97 million and $1.55 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00159696 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00184285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.39 or 0.01038125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,091.03 or 0.99368038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

