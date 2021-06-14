OIN Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.43 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $6.43 million and $208,560.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00791761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.45 or 0.08046302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00084336 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,547,086 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

