Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 185.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $251.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

