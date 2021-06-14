Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
NYSE OHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,778. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20.
In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
