Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,778. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

