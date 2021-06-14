OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in May

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMVKY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

