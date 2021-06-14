OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Position Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 260,289 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $489.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

