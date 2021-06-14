ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,246 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.30% of ONEOK worth $67,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 37,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

