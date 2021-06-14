OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.