Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 52,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,997,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.