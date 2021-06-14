Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$17.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

