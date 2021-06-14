Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,665 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $261,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $280,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,423. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

