Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.97 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $87,291.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00159903 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00184519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.01035657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,267.66 or 1.00014857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

