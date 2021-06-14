Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. Outfront Media makes up 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.