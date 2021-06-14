Oxford Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

NYSE OXM opened at $106.08 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,121.60 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

