Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 87,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,176,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.