Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Invests $277,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $18.81 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

