Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 5,000 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.16 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.