Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 6,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 61,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 65,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

JNPR opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

