Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

